Sunday, May 19, 2024
Candidates can file to run for Amenity Authority Committee

By Staff Report

Two seats on the Amenity Authority Committee will be up for election in November.

A Landowner Election will be held on Nov. 5 for Seat 3 held by Donna Kempa and Seat 4 held by Don Deakin.

The AAC advises the Village Center Community Development District on matters relating to amenity facilities, amenity fees and services related to amenity facilities and amenity fees north of County Road 466.

For additional information or if you are interested in having your name placed on the ballot for the 2024 Landowner Elections to become the representative for your District, you must complete the Official Statement of Eligibility for the Amenity Authority Committee and submit it to the District Clerk’s Office through June 14. Applicants must be a landowner and a resident of the District they are interested in representing.

The form is available on the District website at Districtgov.org or can be obtained by contacting Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk, at (352) 751-3939 or by email at Jennifer.Farlow@districtgov.org 

