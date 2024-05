A driver was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree in Sumter County.

The 21-year-old Bushnell man was driving a Ford Taurus at 12:53 a.m. northbound on County Road 616 at the intersection of County Road 45 when he failed to stop, continued through the intersection and struck a tree, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.