Eyesore project is becoming serious safety problem

To the Editor:

The sidewalk on St. Charles Place near Allamanda Recreation Center has been torn up for months. People walking or jogging there have to use the golf cart path to make their way past the construction. Golf cart traffic has to divert to the car lane to avoid them and cars sometimes cross over the center lines to give pedestrians a wide berth. I’m not sure why it is taking so long to complete this eyesore project, but I am suspicious that if this occurred in the newer southern sections of The Villages, it would have been mitigated much sooner.

Richard Stoebel

Village of Pennecamp