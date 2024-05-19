Francis McGowan

Francis (Frank) McGowan, 77, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2024 after a long bout with dementia.

Frank is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 52 years; by 2 sons, Kevin (Christin) and Brian (Megan); and one grandson, Connor, who was the light of his life. Son of, and predeceased by, Francis and Catherine McGowan. Brother to Sr. Eileen McGowan, James McGowan (Karen), Fr. David McGowan (deceased), Robert McGowan (Carrie), Mary Catherine McGowan (deceased), Ellen Hoover, Gerry McGowan (Lisa), and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Frank graduated from Bishop Egan High School, and Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. Also, he completed the Masters’ program at Temple University. He served in the U.S. Army, at Walter Reed, in DC. He retired from Rohm & Haas after 32 years and dedicated his years in retirement as Assistant Athletic Trainer for Conwell – Egan High School, where he supported 1000s of student-athletes.

Frank and Elaine moved to The Villages, Florida, for 15 years, where he spent a good part of his days golfing, playing the ukulele, volunteering at kids’ camp, along with numerous other activities.

He will be missed by his loving family and many, many friends. A private memorial will be held.