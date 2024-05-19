Goveror issues executive order reinstating Oren Miller to commission seat

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order reinstating Villager Oren Miller to his seat on the Sumter County Commission.

It is a another twist in the story of Miller, who won an uphill race in 2020, but was later suspended from his seat by DeSantis after an allegation of perjury. Miller was found guilty of the charge, went to jail for 75 days and then fought back to eventually clear his name and demand his former seat back.

“I am ready to go back to work for the people,” Miller said Sunday in an interview with Villages-News.com. “I am excited. I have been to hell and back.”

You can read the governor’s executive order at this link: Executive Order from Gov. DeSantis on Oren Miller

This means that Don Wiley is out as a commissioner. The Village of Hillsborough resident was appointed to the District 5 seat from which Miller was suspended. Wiley went on to win election to the seat.

Both Wiley an Miller are set to appear on the August primary ballot in the GOP contest.

Reached by phone Sunday, Wiley acknowledged that he is out as a commissioner but said he has every intention of following through with the race in August.

A workshop meeting for the Sumter County Commission is set for Tuesday evening at Eisenhower Recreation Center. It appears Miller will be back at the commissioners’ table. Wiley said he will be in the audience.