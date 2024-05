To the Editor:

Ms. Ruszala writes that golfers should pay more and she shouldn’t because she doesn’t golf. Ms. Ruszala doesn’t say how much her property value has gone up on her home because of people buying here because of golf. I don’t golf either or use the pools or recreation centers, but I know that’s why people will keep coming here and my home will keep going up in value.

Charles Osgood

Village of Buttonwood