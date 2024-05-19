Marion County voters invited to event to learn more about candidates

The August Primary is approaching. Do you know the candidates running for Marion County Commission, school board, state legislature, county court judges, and sheriff and what they stand for?

The Marion County Republican Executive Committee will host a dinner and an informative, entertaining evening on June 1 with the candidates at the Ocala Boat Club located at 9570 NE 28th Lane in Silver Springs. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

Agenda:

5 p.m. – Open forum for guests to speak to the candidates. Plus, any/all candidates are invited to give a 3-minute “soap box stump speech.”

6:30 p.m. – Buffet dinner from Sonny’s Barbecue will be served.

7 p.m. – Political humor entertainment by two local comedians.

Ticket cost for the evening’s activities and dinner is $35. Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candidate-forum-politics-uncensored-tickets-897037331807?aff=oddtdtcreator

Or you can mail a $35 check by the May 25 to Brigitte Smith c/o MCREC, 4275 SW 85th Ave., Ocala Fl 34481. Make checks payable to MCREC.