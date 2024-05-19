Remember to obey the rules when you visit the pools in The Villages

The Recreation & Parks Department strives to make the pools safe for everyone’s use and enjoyment in The Villages. All eligible residents and their guests with valid Guest ID Cards are asked to refrain from:

Having glass containers inside any pool area

Throwing or tossing any objects/toys on pool decks or in the pools

Playing music too loud – please use headphones or earbuds

Smoking within the pool area; designated smoking areas are outside the pool area

All residents and guests are required to comply with ID requirements and ages to use the swimming pools and supporting amenities and children should have proper approved floatation devices.