Stephen C. Courter, born in Haverstraw, NY on July 24, 1954 to the late William Arthur and Florence Courter, passed away on May 15, 2024 at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fl.

He is survived by his brother, Richard (Judith) Courter, his sisters Karen Eller and Jeanne Courter, his nieces, and nephews.

Stephen enjoyed playing sports and was inducted into the Rockland County Sports Hall of Fame with his 1971 North Rockland High School football team. He graduated from SUNY Brockport, NY. Everyone who knew Stephen enjoyed his witty sense of humor and his love of nature, watching sunsets, listening to music and his self-taught guitar and piano playing. He was an avid Yankee, Giants and Rangers fan. He moved to Florida in 1996 and retired from FedEx a few years later.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday May 20, 2024, at the Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy. 27/441, Lady Lake, FL. Funeral Services will follow officiated by Pastor Steve Turner.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care, comfort and support provided by the staff of UF Shands Hospital.