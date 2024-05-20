Bids to be opened next week for amenity-funded renovation of two golf courses

Bids will be opened next week for the renovation of two golf courses in The Villages.

The Villages District Office is seeking bids for the renovation of the Pelican Executive Golf Course as well as the Pimlico Executive Golf Course. Bids will be opened at 3:15 p.m. May 28 at the District Purchasing Office at 1071 Canal St. The work is expected to begin on June 28. Completion is expected in December.

The projects are under the direction of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and will be funded with residents’ amenity money.

In a recent report card, the Pelican Executive Golf Course was one of four courses to receive an F rating. The course is currently closed for rest and rehabilitation.

The Pimlico course had received a C- rating in the report card.

You can see the entire report card at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet