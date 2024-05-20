Gang member arrested with guns and cash after chase ends in crash

A gang member was arrested with guns and cash after a chase ended in a crash in Wildwood.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Wildwood Police Department and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office all participated in the apprehension of 26-yer-old Jaquanis Sequan LeQuantra Wofford of Eustis following a high-speed chase which ended early Sunday morning when his 2024 Volkswagen Jetta crashed in a ditch on County Road 44A, prompting its airbags to deploy. Wofford fled on foot, but was tasered and taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of $4,100 in cash. The FHP arrest report identified him as a “known gang member.” A search of the Jetta turned up a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, a semi-automatic pistol with a 28-round magazine with “cop killer” bullets, more than 20 grams of marijuana, eight smart phones and other drugs.

He was taken into custody on numerous charges and was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.