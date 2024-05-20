84.3 F
The Villages
Monday, May 20, 2024
Resident of The Villages nabbed after skipping out on tab at Cody’s

By Staff Report
Devin Skehan
A 24-year-old resident of The Villages was nabbed after allegedly skipping out on his bar tab at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood.

Devin Skehan, who lists an address in the Village of Bradford, ran up a $34.24 bar bill at Cody’s on Friday and then left on foot without paying, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Cody’s management contacted law enforcement.

An officer spotted Skehan “stumbling” near the area of Brownwood Boulevard and Traverse Trail. Skehan said he had “a few drinks” at Brownwood was headed to the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. The officer asked the Connecticut native if he was “too intoxicated” to remember that he left Cody’s without paying his bill.

“Maybe,” Skehan replied.

He added that he had stopped “at several locations” in Brownwood, but “did not recall leaving without paying.”

Cody’s provided law enforcement with video surveillance of the incident.

Skehan was arrested on a charge of swindling a restaurant operator. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

