86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 20, 2024
type here...

Thirteen residents graduate from Sumter County Citizens Academy

By Staff Report

A large class consisting of 13 Sumter County residents graduated from the Citizens Academy at the May 14 Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The newest graduates are Ellen Abbott, Sheila Carlson, Ralph Carroll, Richard Cole, Sandra and Joe Cruty, Nancy Dickson, Amalia Inhofe, Irene Inhofe, Karen Kass, Scott Kennedy, Deborah Suder and Daniel Warren.

“The program was engaging and fast paced,” said Rich Cole. “The sessions on planning and the Health Department were very informative and covered areas not generally well known to the general public.”

Spring CA graduates
Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep, far right, congratulates graduates, from left, Ellen Abbott, Sheila Carlson, Ralph Carroll, Richard Cole, Sandra and Joe Cruty, Nancy Dickson, Amalia Inhofe, Irene Inhofe, Karen Kass, Scott Kennedy, Deborah Suder and Daniel Warren.

“A significant amount of information on how the county government works/functions was informative and enlightening,” said Ralph Carroll. “It provided a strong understanding of each area within the departments and how they interact with each other. My favorite part was at the beginning when we learned about the plans/actions for storms and hurricanes. I also enjoyed the planning aspect in the last meeting.”

Nancy Dickson said she “thoroughly enjoyed” the Citizens Academy. “What I liked best is that I learned something new in every session,” she said.

The Citizens Academy consists of five half-day sessions in which residents learn about the different departments and agencies. The Academy includes tours of various facilities around the County.

The Citizens Academy is offered four times a year. Spots are available for the Summer Citizens Academy, which begins June 11. If you would like to attend the next available program, register at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy.

Sumter County Chairman Craig Estep, far right, congratulates graduates, from left, Ellen Abbott, Sheila Carlson, Ralph Carroll, Richard Cole, Sandra and Joe Cruty, Nancy Dickson, Amalia Inhofe, Irene Inhofe, Karen Kass, Scott Kennedy, Deborah Suder and Daniel Warren.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Duane Eddy was first rock-n-roll guitar god

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back on the life of Duane Eddy, who was the first rock-n-roll guitar god. He died recently at age 86.

Who is looking into fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages?

A Village of Collier resident, who is a certified fraud examiner, wonders if anyone is looking into potential fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages.

It’s gotten too crowded in The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s simply gotten too crowded due to overbuilding.

We have been told so many lies about ‘build out’

A Village of Chatham resident, who has been in The Villages for 20 years, asks when it comes to growth when is “enough, enough?”

Proper maintenance of infrastructure in The Villages ‘non-existent’

A resident describes a pipe problem that is occurring over and over again in his cul-de-sac. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos