Department of Justice cannot be used to attack political enemies

The era of the Department of Justice going after political enemies while refusing to hold political allies accountable must end.

Our work to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland accountable for weaponizing the DOJ to attack President Trump and other political enemies continues. Last week, House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee GOP advanced resolutions that would hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress.

This comes after the AG Garland has refused to comply with the lawfully issued subpoenas from the committees requesting audio recordings from President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

I applaud Chairmen Comer and Jordan for leading a thoughtful and thorough investigation and refusing to cave to political pressure as they work to hold government accountable. I look forward to voting for these on the House floor!

I will continue doing my part to ensure that President Biden and his Administration are held accountable for not enforcing federal law and abusing their powers.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.