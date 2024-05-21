64.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
type here...

Peter George Tokas

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Peter George Tokas
Peter George Tokas

Peter George Tokas, known affectionately as Papa, Papou, The Mayor, or Petey, passed away on May 15, 2024, in The Villages, FL, at the age of 74. He was born on December 12, 1949, in Platanos Ilias, Greece.

Peter was a very kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. He was lovingly referred to as “The Mayor” due to his friendly and sociable nature. Peter enjoyed going on vacations, spending quality time with his family, and having fun with close friends. He had a passion for playing cards and his unique version of golf with his friends in The Villages. Peter took immense pride in his children and adored his grandchildren unconditionally.

In his career, Peter worked as a baker, a cook, and eventually became a restaurant owner. He dedicated 23 years to Jacqueline’s Restaurant & Bakery in Bethel, CT, and 7.5 years to Tierra Del Sol Country Club in The Villages, FL. His exceptional cheesecakes and pastries earned him recognition in the NY Times.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jacquie, his children Maria (Tokas) Walsh and Jim Tokas, his cherished grandchildren Lexi, Matthew, Dylan, and Ava, his sister Dimitra, brother-in-law Dimostenis, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Greece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ageliki, and father, George.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Peter’s life will be held on July 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Parish Catholic Church, 5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview, FL 34420.

Peter will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched. May he rest in peace.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who is looking into fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages?

A Village of Collier resident, who is a certified fraud examiner, wonders if anyone is looking into potential fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages.

It’s gotten too crowded in The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s simply gotten too crowded due to overbuilding.

We have been told so many lies about ‘build out’

A Village of Chatham resident, who has been in The Villages for 20 years, asks when it comes to growth when is “enough, enough?”

Proper maintenance of infrastructure in The Villages ‘non-existent’

A resident describes a pipe problem that is occurring over and over again in his cul-de-sac. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer missed out on value of golf to The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident criticizes a previous letter writer who may have missed the point about the value of golf in The Villages.

Photos