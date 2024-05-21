Peter George Tokas

Peter George Tokas, known affectionately as Papa, Papou, The Mayor, or Petey, passed away on May 15, 2024, in The Villages, FL, at the age of 74. He was born on December 12, 1949, in Platanos Ilias, Greece.

Peter was a very kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. He was lovingly referred to as “The Mayor” due to his friendly and sociable nature. Peter enjoyed going on vacations, spending quality time with his family, and having fun with close friends. He had a passion for playing cards and his unique version of golf with his friends in The Villages. Peter took immense pride in his children and adored his grandchildren unconditionally.

In his career, Peter worked as a baker, a cook, and eventually became a restaurant owner. He dedicated 23 years to Jacqueline’s Restaurant & Bakery in Bethel, CT, and 7.5 years to Tierra Del Sol Country Club in The Villages, FL. His exceptional cheesecakes and pastries earned him recognition in the NY Times.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jacquie, his children Maria (Tokas) Walsh and Jim Tokas, his cherished grandchildren Lexi, Matthew, Dylan, and Ava, his sister Dimitra, brother-in-law Dimostenis, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Greece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ageliki, and father, George.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Peter’s life will be held on July 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Parish Catholic Church, 5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview, FL 34420.

Peter will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched. May he rest in peace.