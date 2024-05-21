86.6 F
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Uninsured speeder with bogus plate arrested near new rec center site

By Staff Report
Joshua Alexander Logan
Joshua Alexander Logan

An uninsured speeder with a bogus license plate was arrested near the site of a new recreation center in The Villages.

Joshua Alexander Logan, 25, of Orlando, was driving a blue Honda coupe at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of Central Parkway and Bexley Trail near the new Saluki Recreation Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 54 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The vehicle had a temporary Virginia tab, but a check revealed it had been assigned to 2020 Cadillac XT5 and had expired in 2023. Logan claimed he purchased the temporary tag from “a friend” for $100. The officer also found that Logan did not have insurance on the vehicle.

The Long Island, N.Y. native was arrested on misdemeanor charges of no motor vehicle registration, no insurance and a felony charge of possession of a counterfeit license plate. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,800 bond.

