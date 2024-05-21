81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
type here...

Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Villagers need to consider the example they are setting for the next generation. Please stop feeding the wildlife (gators, turtles, ducks, for example) at Lake Sumter Landing! In spite of the signs that remind everyone not to feed these wild creatures, Villagers just can’t stop themselves. Don’t look old and stupid, follow the rules! Wildlife that is fed by humans become nuisance creatures that are eliminated by Florida Fish and Wildlife because they become dependent upon humans for food and dangerous for us at the same time. Come on people, step it up! Don’t feed the creatures. Nature doesn’t need your help.

Jane Stavish
Village of Bonita

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

A Village of Mallory Square resident is enthusiastic about a church where anyone is welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ms. Ruszala was incorrect in her letter about golf

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a correction to a previous Letter to the Editor about golf.

Who is looking into fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages?

A Village of Collier resident, who is a certified fraud examiner, wonders if anyone is looking into potential fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages.

It’s gotten too crowded in The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s simply gotten too crowded due to overbuilding.

We have been told so many lies about ‘build out’

A Village of Chatham resident, who has been in The Villages for 20 years, asks when it comes to growth when is “enough, enough?”

Photos