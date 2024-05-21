Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

To the Editor:

Villagers need to consider the example they are setting for the next generation. Please stop feeding the wildlife (gators, turtles, ducks, for example) at Lake Sumter Landing! In spite of the signs that remind everyone not to feed these wild creatures, Villagers just can’t stop themselves. Don’t look old and stupid, follow the rules! Wildlife that is fed by humans become nuisance creatures that are eliminated by Florida Fish and Wildlife because they become dependent upon humans for food and dangerous for us at the same time. Come on people, step it up! Don’t feed the creatures. Nature doesn’t need your help.

Jane Stavish

Village of Bonita