Alligator disrupts traffic on golf cart path in The Villages

A seven-foot alligator disrupted traffic Wednesday morning on a golf cart path in The Villages.

The alligator wandered from a pond and began turning heads at about 8:15 a.m. at County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard.

Three Sumter County sheriff’s deputies attempted to corral the hissing critter, but the alligator was not too cooperative. With an occasional prodding, the alligator would get up and take a few steps. Then he would flop down on his belly and refuse to move.

Villages-News.com was on the scene and was able to capture this exclusive video footage:

The alligator wandered across the multi-modal path near Hope Lutheran Church and at times, brought golf cart traffic to a halt. Villagers were happy to oblige and got out their phones to take photos of the alligator.

He meandered through the shrubbery and posed for photos near The Villages sign near the Morse Gate. A trolley from The Villages sales Department was stopped at the red light and the passengers, giggled, pointed and snapped photos of the alligator, who seemed to relish his new-found stardom.

There were plenty of theories as to why the alligator was wandering. Perhaps, he had been chased from “his” pond by a larger alligator. Maybe he was looking for love, as it is courtship and mating season.

In the end, the trio of deputies was able to coax and cajole the alligator into the pond behind the church without having to call in a trapper.