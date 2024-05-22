Ann A. Kolbet

Mrs. Ann Antoinette Kolbet passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the age 92.

Mrs. Kolbet was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 11th 1931. She was the eleventh, and youngest, child of Michael and Mary Mantia. She married Oscar Kolbet in 1955 and they had 49 years together before his passing in 2004. The Kolbet family lived in St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri.

They became residents of the Villages, and vicinity, upon their retirement in 1994. Ann Kolbet was predeceased by her husband Oscar, and her 10 siblings. Ann was devoted and dedicated as a wife for her husband, and as the mother of six children. She is survived by all 6 children, as well as 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is most dearly beloved by Her children: sons: Robert J. and David M. and daughters: Elizabeth A. Keller, Jean M. Latimer, Marilyn J. Mattione and Diana L. Gray.

She is best known for her ability to be an excellent teacher and guardian for her family. She also had the gift of laughter and joy in the face of aging, illness, and adversity.

Kind to everyone, a devout Catholic, generous to all, considerate of others, she rested in the Lord and gave us a wonderful example of living in goodness and faith.

A grave side Catholic ceremony at the interment site, Florida National Military Cemetery in Bushnell is arranged for June 11, at 10:30 a.m. (Her 93rd birthday and 69th wedding anniversary). A celebration of life gathering will occur after the interment.