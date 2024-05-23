90.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 23, 2024
type here...

Knife-wielding woman arrested in attack on male companion

By Staff Report
Miriam Julieta Yanes Velasquez
Miriam Julieta Yanes Velasquez

A knife-wielding woman was arrested in an attack on her male companion while they were traveling on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Miriam Julieta Yanes Velasquez, 35, of Clewiston, was a passenger in a white Toyota Highland at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 near County Road 219, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Yanes Velasquez removed a knife with a five-inch blade from the vehicle’s center console and attempted to cut her wrists. When her male companion tried to take away the knife, she turned the blade on him. He suffered a dime-sized puncture wound to the right arm. He pulled over into the median and got out of the vehicle. He removed Yanes Velasquez from the vehicle and took the knife from her.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man’s arm was still bleeding. He and  Yanes Velasquez had blood on their clothing and there was blood in the vehicle.

As Yanes Velasquez was taken into custody, she called out, “Forgive me.”

She was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Webster’s bootlicking is obvious and he has to go

A Village of Belle Aire resident is appalled by Congressman Daniel Webster’s obvious “bootlicking” at the Trump trial in New York City. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oren Miller is back despite efforts of Developer, Daily Sun and DeSantis

A Village of Briar Meadow resident said she is thrilled to see Oren Miller reinstated to the Sumter Commission, despite being railroaded by the Developer, The Villages Daily Sun and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s trial a big waste of tax dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump’s trial in Manhattan is a waste of tax dollars.

Future Villager wonders about arrests of unlicensed drivers

A Maryland resident with plans to move to The Villages has been reading Villages-News.com and wonders what happens to all of the unlicensed drivers who are being arrested.

Middle class Americans would be hit hard by Trump’s tariffs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident warns that former President Trump’s import tariff policies could be costly to middle class Americans.

Photos