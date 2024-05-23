Knife-wielding woman arrested in attack on male companion

A knife-wielding woman was arrested in an attack on her male companion while they were traveling on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Miriam Julieta Yanes Velasquez, 35, of Clewiston, was a passenger in a white Toyota Highland at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 near County Road 219, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Yanes Velasquez removed a knife with a five-inch blade from the vehicle’s center console and attempted to cut her wrists. When her male companion tried to take away the knife, she turned the blade on him. He suffered a dime-sized puncture wound to the right arm. He pulled over into the median and got out of the vehicle. He removed Yanes Velasquez from the vehicle and took the knife from her.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man’s arm was still bleeding. He and Yanes Velasquez had blood on their clothing and there was blood in the vehicle.

As Yanes Velasquez was taken into custody, she called out, “Forgive me.”

She was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.