Richard M. Chester

Richard M. Chester, 90, passed away March 16, 2024 in The Villages, Florida. He was born on March 4, 1934 in Solvay, New York, to John and Anna Chester.

Dick graduated from Solvay High School in 1953 and went on to attend Manlius Military Academy. He then served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge. Dick was an entrepreneur, having founded multiple businesses in the Syracuse area. He was an avid and talented golfer and enjoyed nearly all sports, especially football.

He was preceded in death by his Father, John Chester; Mother, Anna Chester; and Siblings John Chester and Patricia Collins.

He is survived by his Life Partner, Carole Chester; Children Carolynne Chester, Richard (Barbara) Chester, and Sandra Chester; Grandchildren Shawon Rivers, Morgan Chester, Courtney (Tyler) Paulsen, and Indigo Chester; and several Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews.