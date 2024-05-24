Americans probably have enough old coins to pay off national debt

We have all sorts of crises in this great country in 2024. One of them nobody seems to pay much attention to. In fact, most of us blindly contribute to it. I am referring to the good old American coins. It seems that people today take them out of their pocket and throw them in a jar or something. (I also know some ladies who keep them in their purse and wonder why their pocketbooks weigh so much.) If everybody would just hand over their coins, we could probably pay off the national debt. Well, perhaps not the national debt, but maybe a small state’s debt.

Alright, then undoubtedly a small city in California.

Coins used to be fun. I remember fondly feeling rich when I was young and had a penny, nickel, quarter and on really good days a half dollar. I used to love the half dollar as it was a nice big coin that made you feel content. Pennies were used to buy candy, and you could play “pitch a penny” with them and if you were lucky, win a fortune. Today folks are more apt to pitch the penny into a receptacle (not a piggy bank – heavens no). I feel sorry for the piggy bank makers. I imagine that there are lots of folks who worked at piggy bank factories and are now destitute.

The point is that millions of people don’t use their coins. However, the Federal Government in its wisdom continues to make coins even though it costs more to make them than they are worth – especially pennies.

Some say the solution is to do away with coins, but hey can you imagine what would happen?

There would be a rounding up of the cost of an item like you wouldn’t believe. For example, if doughnuts cost $9.25 a dozen, then the bakery would round it up to $10. I mean, you can’t expect them to round down and lose the quarter! Let’s be real about this. Now if a $10 item is subject to Florida sales tax that would take the cost to $10.70. That would then have to be rounded out to $11.00. Who then gets the 30 cents? The merchant can’t give it to the buyer since he has no coins. I think we all know the answer to that. The state would pass a law saying the extra cents was theirs!

States are like that. I recall way back when I lived in Pennsylvania, there was a vote where the State initiated a ballot issue calling for approval of a one (1) per cent sales tax. Everybody was assured that one per cent would be sufficient and there would be no future request for an increase in the sales tax. I think they may have been correct as there were no future requests, because they just passed a law and made a legislative increase. Now I did not live in Pennsylvania much after that so perhaps they did have another vote. However, I don’t recall my dad hollering about another vote. Of course, that may be why he moved my mother and sister to Florida when I was in graduate school!

To help avoid the loss of coins in our monetary system, The Blonde in the House and I found where we had thrown our coins. There was a fast food restaurant which had a coupon that provided two meals for $9.99. So, we counted out enough coins for that plus 42 cents for the state. We will seek and use other coins so that we can say that we have done our part in dealing with the coin crisis. If just the people who read this will do the same, we can put this crisis aside and have more time to work on the really important ones.

Go folks, go!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com