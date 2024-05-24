Bloody biting attack sends Wildwood teen to hospital ER

A bloody biting attack sent a Wildwood teen to a local hospital emergency room.

Warrants were issued after the May 4 fracas that sent 18-year-old Nolancia Jeresea Johnson of Wildwood to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Johnson had been involved in an altercation with 20-year-old Taleria Bivins, according to a pair of arrest reports from the Wildwood Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Johnson applying pressure to her face with a towel. She had suffered a two-inch bite mark to her chin. Sumter County EMS responded to the scene and transported her to the hospital in Leesburg.

Witnesses provided information, including video, that detailed the altercation between the two women, which reportedly culminated with Bivins biting Johnson’s face.

Warrants were later issued and both women were taken into custody on May 16.

Johnson and Bivins are both facing charges of disorderly conduct. They were booked a the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond each.