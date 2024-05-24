88.4 F
The Villages
Friday, May 24, 2024
Homeless man on bicycle arrested with syringe and fentanyl

By Meta Minton
Joseph Matthew Evans Jr.

A homeless man riding a bicycle at night without proper lighting was arrested with a syringe and fentanyl.

Joseph Matthew Evans Jr., 36, was riding the bicycle shortly before midnight Wednesday along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road when he was stopped by an officer due to the light violation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on a bag in Evans’ possession, indicating the likely presence of drugs. The bag contained .4 grams of fentanyl and a syringe.

Evans, who was arrested last year after attempting to make a bogus return at Home Depot, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

