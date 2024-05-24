Speeding Wildwood driver nabbed on drug charges by FHP trooper

A speeding Wildwood driver was nabbed on drug charges by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Cornelius Darnell Salters Jr., 25, was driving a gray Chevy Equinox at about 8 p.m. Thursday on County Road 44A when he was caught on radar traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from FHP.

A traffic stop was initiated and when the trooper approached Salters’ vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected. Salters was found to be in possession of marijuana, Oxycodone Hydrochloride and a scale with a white powdery residue. He also had a duffel bag which held $3,400 in cash, rolling papers and plastic bags.

Salters’ girlfriend arrived at the scene and tried to claim the money belonged to her. However, law enforcement did not surrender the money to her.

Salters was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.