Barbara Ann Jones

Mrs. Barbara Ann Jones, of Bunnell, Florida, 67, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2024, at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Palm Coast, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jones was born in Bluffton, South Carolina, however she was raised in Rincon, Georgia until she became a long-time resident of Flagler County, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father Jefferson Norman Hutson, her mother Henrietta Williams Hutson and her brother John Daniel Hutson.

Survivors include her ex-husband of 25 years, Jay Jones of Interlachen, Florida; her children, Misty and Donald Steedley of Ormond Beach, Florida, Savannah and Timothy Mello of Rockledge, Florida, and Jessica and Jason May of Bunnell, Florida; two grandchildren Joseph Ivan Jones and Alexandra Michelle Mello both of Rockledge, Florida; as well as her boyfriend of 23 years Harold Hamm of Bunnell, Florida; her cousin Raymond Williams of Rincon, her cousin Debra Braswell of Rincon as well as several other cousins; and her brother Andrew Hutson of Rincon.

The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Flagler West Community Church at 3740 County Road 305, Bunnell, Florida 32110. A potluck will be served immediately after the service.