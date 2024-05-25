93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 25, 2024
type here...

Barbara Ann Jones

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Barbara Ann Jones
Barbara Ann Jones

Mrs. Barbara Ann Jones, of Bunnell, Florida, 67, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2024, at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Palm Coast, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Jones was born in Bluffton, South Carolina, however she was raised in Rincon, Georgia until she became a long-time resident of Flagler County, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father Jefferson Norman Hutson, her mother Henrietta Williams Hutson and her brother John Daniel Hutson.

Survivors include her ex-husband of 25 years, Jay Jones of Interlachen, Florida; her children, Misty and Donald Steedley of Ormond Beach, Florida, Savannah and Timothy Mello of Rockledge, Florida, and Jessica and Jason May of Bunnell, Florida; two grandchildren Joseph Ivan Jones and Alexandra Michelle Mello both of Rockledge, Florida; as well as her boyfriend of 23 years Harold Hamm of Bunnell, Florida; her cousin Raymond Williams of Rincon, her cousin Debra Braswell of Rincon as well as several other cousins; and her brother Andrew Hutson of Rincon.

The family will be holding a celebration of life on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Flagler West Community Church at 3740 County Road 305, Bunnell, Florida 32110. A potluck will be served immediately after the service.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more golf courses and fewer homes

A Village of Marsh Bend resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need more golf courses and fewer homes.

Another Villager contends Daniel Webster has to go!

A Village of Palo Alto resident agrees with a previous letter writer who said it’s time for Congressman Daniel Webster to go!

Who’s going to stop the fire when it comes to fire fees?

A Village of St. Catherine resident has a warning about increasing fire fees to be paid by residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding in a golf cart can be deadly

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that speeding is among the greatest safety concern on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from immense overuse.

Photos