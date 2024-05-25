LaVeta Mae Dunn

79.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 25, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
LaVeta Mae Symons Dunn passed away on Saturday April 20 2024, at Trinity Springs Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida. She was 92 years of age. LaVeta was born February 8 1932 in Pontiac, West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, the daughter of Helen and Walter Symons.

She married John Jacob Dunn in 1951. As a military wife, she and her family moved around the country before settling in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. LaVeta and John retired to Florida in 1981.

LaVeta was an amazing mother and wife. She is survived by sister Gaynol Symons Marsh; husband John Dunn and daughters Shelley Placito Leaser, Penny Metoxen, Lisa Dunn [Bemski]; her many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and preceded in death by son Michael Dunn (2000). Farewell, LaVeta; you will be missed.

