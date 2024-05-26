Sex offender kicked out by mother-in-law in trouble again

A sex offender who was arrested earlier this year after he was kicked out by his mother-in-law is in trouble again.

Michael Kalmbach, 38, of Ocklawaha, was arrested this past week for a registration violation. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy paid a visit to his home and found it had two unregistered vehicles on his property. Kalmbach said he “thought” he had already registered the vehicles.

Kalmbach was arrested in January on a registration violation after he was kicked out by his mother-in-law. Her daughter was married to Kalmbach, but she died in November. His mother-in-law had allowed Kalmbach to temporarily stay at the property. However, she later told him to leave, brought in a dumpster and indicated she was cleaning up the property for a new tenant. She contacted the sheriff’s office to report that he was gone. Deputies learned that Kalmbach had been staying with acquaintances, in motels and sleeping in his dead wife’s red SUV, but had not registered any of those locations with law enforcement.

Kalmbach was convicted in 2007 in Marion County of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 15 years old. Kalmbach served time in state prison and was released in 2015.