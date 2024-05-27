Court documents detail ugly eviction at rented home in The Villages

Court documents are offering details of an ugly eviction at a rented home in The Villages, resulting in a tenant’s arrest.

Judy Aline Schmersey-Staton, 77, is facing a felony charge of battery following an alleged attack on her landlord during a walk-through at the rental property at 3942 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills. The Illinois native remains free on $500 bond.

During the prescheduled inspection of the home, a property manager was also present “due to previous issues, animosity, and tension between” the landlord and Schmersey-Staton. Still there were “hostile words exchanged,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Schmersey-Staton “became upset trying to explain her perspective and struck the victim with both hands in her right arm/chest area causing her to move backwards,” As a result “more words were exchanged” and Schmersey-Staton ordered the landlord and the property manager to leave the premises. They called law enforcement and Schmersey-Staton was taken into custody.

However, a document filed in court by Schmersey-Staton and her husband, indicate there had been many problems with the rental property.

They said they had a dangerous incident involving the glass Whirlpool cooktop stove when Schmersey-Staton was hit with an electrical shock so powerful it “knocked her across the kitchen.” A repairman told the renting couple it was a “design problem.” The landlord suggested splitting the cost of the repair, but the couple insisted on a new stove after researching lawsuits prompted by that particular Whirlpool model. A stalemate ensued and the couple said they were without a cooktop stove for seven months. They bought an air fryer, but still spent plenty of money going out to eat or bringing home to-go meals.

The couple also detailed problems with the clothes dryer, smoke detector and garage door.

The couple claims the landlord owes them in excess of $2,000 for repairs they made to the home.

The landlord, a Village of Gilchrist resident who paid $265,400 for the Zenith Loop home in 2016, claims the couple failed to pay the $2,450 rent due May 1. She served a notice of eviction on May 6. Schmersey-Staton was arrested May 10.

They also said their rental was supposed to run through Thursday, May 30.

Schmersey-Staton is due July 15 in Sumter County Court for an arraignment.