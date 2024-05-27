Excessive heat can be America’s deadliest weather

Excessive heat poses a significant risk to people’s health, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which can result in death.

Here are some reminders about how to handle the heat:

• Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.

• Dress for summer: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat.

• Eat light: Choose easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

• Drink plenty of water (not very cold): Focus on non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids. Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you’re on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.

• Use your air conditioner: Spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries if your home isn’t air conditioned.

• Use portable electric fans: Fans exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air. Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperatures are hotter than 90°F. The dry blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.

• Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat. Take a cool bath or shower.

• Do not take salt tablets: Only take salt tablets if recommended by a physician.

• Never leave children, disabled adults or pets in a car.