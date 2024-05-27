Gov. DeSantis says he has no role in Oren Miller back pay dispute

Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated through a legal document that he has no role in reinstated Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller’s fight for back pay.

Earlier this month, DeSantis was forced to issue an executive order reinstating the Village of Sanibel resident to the county commission. Miller had taken the governor to court to force the reinstatement, which also Commissioner Don Wiley removed from Miller’s old seat. You can read the governor’s executive order in that case at this link: Executive Order from Gov. DeSantis on Oren Miller.

Miller, who won an uphill race in 2020, was later suspended from his seat by DeSantis after an allegation of perjury. Miller was found guilty of the charge, went to jail for 75 days and then fought back to eventually clear his name and demand his former seat back.

Miller continues to fight for thousands of dollars he believes he is owed for the time he should have been in office.

In a legal opinion, the governor’s office said back pay is not an issue for the executive branch.

“The Governor has neither the duty, nor the legal authority, to pay lost wages and emoluments,” according to the opinion.

The opinion goes on to state that “the Florida Legislature, not the Governor, controls reimbursement of salary and emoluments to a reinstated county officer.”

