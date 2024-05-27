85 F
The Villages
Monday, May 27, 2024
Live Square Entertainment for Tuesday, May 28

By Staff Report

Second Slice

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Slickwood

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Ferris Deluxe

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Handpicked

Sawgrass Grove |  10:00 AM

Sandra & Alex LeKid

Sawgrass Grove |  5:00 PM

