91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

Bridgeport family pool will be closed for most of June

By Staff Report

The Bridgeport Recreation Center family pool will be closed for trellis replacement, Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 28.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Bridgeport Recreation Center at (352) 259-6590.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident suggests that The Villages add more handicapped parking spaces. after reading about a terrible situation in which a handicapped veteran’s car was keyed.

New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

A reader from New York chimes in on a burning issue in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

A Village of Santiago resident figures that American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for President Trump’s golf outings.

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

Photos