Dolores Acosta

Dolores Acosta, age 90 of The Villages, Fl passed away on April 29, 2024 in Leesburg FL. Dolores was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on April 12, 1934. She was a homemaker and later a small business owner. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, traveling, playing games, sewing, cooking, making flower arrangements, shopping and watching baseball.

She was frequently involved in giving and helping the poor.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Menna Antigua and Rebecca Cano of the Villages, FL, her son Frankie Acosta of Roswell, GA, her sons-in-law; Luis Antigua and Enrique Cano, her daughter-in-law Crista Acosta, her grandchildren; Michelle Monroe, Miguel Antigua, Esther Cano, Olivia Acosta, Cody Acosta, Benjamin Acosta, Maggie Acosta, and her great granddaughter, Mia Monroe.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Miguel Acosta, her parents Natividad Padilla and Manuel Gonzalez Sr, her sister Eva Lopez, her brother Manuel Gonzalez and her nephew, Richard Garrigosa.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul.

5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 on June 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a lunch reception at Dignity Memorial at 7134 Powell Rd, Wildwood, Fl 34785.