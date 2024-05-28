79.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

Dolores Acosta

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Dolores Acosta
Dolores Acosta

Dolores Acosta, age 90 of The Villages, Fl passed away on April 29, 2024 in Leesburg FL. Dolores was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on April 12, 1934. She was a homemaker and later a small business owner. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, traveling, playing games, sewing, cooking, making flower arrangements, shopping and watching baseball.

She was frequently involved in giving and helping the poor.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Menna Antigua and Rebecca Cano of the Villages, FL, her son Frankie Acosta of Roswell, GA, her sons-in-law; Luis Antigua and Enrique Cano, her daughter-in-law Crista Acosta, her grandchildren; Michelle Monroe, Miguel Antigua, Esther Cano, Olivia Acosta, Cody Acosta, Benjamin Acosta, Maggie Acosta, and her great granddaughter, Mia Monroe.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, Miguel Acosta, her parents Natividad Padilla and Manuel Gonzalez Sr, her sister Eva Lopez, her brother Manuel Gonzalez and her nephew, Richard Garrigosa.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul.

5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 on June 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a lunch reception at Dignity Memorial at 7134 Powell Rd, Wildwood, Fl 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

A reader from New York chimes in on a burning issue in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

A Village of Santiago resident figures that American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for President Trump’s golf outings.

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

$325 is a small price to pay for peace of mind

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident responds to a previous letter writer critical of the proposed increase in the fire assessment fee.

Photos