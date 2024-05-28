Hurricane season arrives this week so make sure you have a plan

Preparation is key when it comes to hurricanes. Experts advise that the best thing to do is make sure you have a plan and a supply kit in place long before the storm hits.
Hurricane starts Saturday, June 1. Make sure you remember the essential items, should a hurricane approach our area.
Cash: banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods
Water: at least one gallon per person per day for three to seven days for drinking and sanitation
Food: enough for three to seven days, including non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, food for infants and the elderly, snack food, manual can opener, vitamins
Meal supplies: paper plates, paper cups, paper towels, and plastic utensils
Radio: battery-powered radio and NOAA weather radio with extra batteries
First Aid Kit: plus medicines and prescription drugs (one week or longer supply with a list of all medications, dosage, and any allergies)
Toiletries: hygiene items, moisture wipes, and sanitizer
Flashlight and batteries
Car and house keys
Fire extinguisher
Whistle to signal for help
Dust mask to help filter contaminated air
Masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and spray
Maps
Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
Paper and pencils
Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water
Copies of medical insurance and/or Medicare identification cards
Contact information for doctors, relatives, or friends to be notified if you are injured