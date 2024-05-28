John Arthur Nadeau

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad John A. Nadeau on May 10, 2024 at Cornerstone Comfort Care in Lady Lake, Florida.

He was a husband, dad, father in law, pepere, companion and a friend to many.

John grew up in Berlin, NH and was a graduate of Berlin High School in 1947. He was a Veteran of the US Army. He married the late Helen Guitard Nadeau in August of 1953 and together they had two daughters Cheryl and Cindy. Together they worked for over forty years in NH and Florida in the hospitality hotel industry. His career was one of his greatest accomplishments that he was very talented and proud of. In 2005 he moved to Lady Lake Florida to his present home. He was also a parishioner of St Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake FL. John was bigger than life he had a very unique personality and a language all of his own. He was too funny for words. He was an avid sports fan. There wasn’t a sport he didn’t like. His favorites were the NY Yankees, the Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots.

Before he fell ill he enjoyed playing 18 holes of golf. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling, cruises, and The Hard Rock. He enjoyed horse racing, bowling, and fishing. He was a champion pineocle player and became the King Of Paradise.

He is survived by his two daughters Cheryl Haney Nadeau of Viera Florida and Cindy and husband Cliff Speck of Portland Oregon. He is also survived by his granddaughter Cierra Rose Speck of Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his niece Patricia Labnon and his two nephews Kenneth and Kevin Labnon all of Henniker, NH. He leaves behind his companion of over 20 years Helene Dalphonse. He is also survived by his extended family Aldea D’Alfonso, Anthony D’Alfonso, Vincent D’Alfonso, and Frank D’Alfonso.