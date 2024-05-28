91.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

Lorraine Marie Ashley

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Lorraine Marie Ashley
Lorraine Marie Ashley

Lorraine Marie Ashley, age 90, of Oxford, Florida passed away on April 23, 2024 at Trinity Springs Assisted Living. She was born on May 22, 1933 in Plainville, Massachusetts to the late William and Lea (Provencal) Dion.

Lorraine was Catholic by faith and a member of the Ladies Guild. She was a retired LPN and enjoyed her time as an activity director, and administrator of Country Hills nursing home in San Diego, California before moving to Florida in 2022.

In her early years, Lorraine loved her birds, enjoyed all kinds of crafting and playing mahjong.

She is preceded in death by her parents; William and Lea Dion and four brothers, William, Edward, Richard and Robert Dion.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William “Bill” H. Ashley; brother, Paul (Helene) Dion; sisters-in-law, Paula Dion, Clare Dion, and Annette Dion; three children, Sharon Ashley, Bruce (Karen) Ashley and Paul (Alba) Ashley; five grandchildren, Jared (Teruyo) Adams, Kari (Dan) Cunningham, Lauren Ashley, Liam Ashley, Nevin (Victoria) Ashley and three great grandchildren, Addison Cunningham, Eli Cunningham, and Caleb Ashley.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident suggests that The Villages add more handicapped parking spaces. after reading about a terrible situation in which a handicapped veteran’s car was keyed.

New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

A reader from New York chimes in on a burning issue in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

A Village of Santiago resident figures that American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for President Trump’s golf outings.

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

Photos