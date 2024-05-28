Lorraine Marie Ashley

Lorraine Marie Ashley, age 90, of Oxford, Florida passed away on April 23, 2024 at Trinity Springs Assisted Living. She was born on May 22, 1933 in Plainville, Massachusetts to the late William and Lea (Provencal) Dion.

Lorraine was Catholic by faith and a member of the Ladies Guild. She was a retired LPN and enjoyed her time as an activity director, and administrator of Country Hills nursing home in San Diego, California before moving to Florida in 2022.

In her early years, Lorraine loved her birds, enjoyed all kinds of crafting and playing mahjong.

She is preceded in death by her parents; William and Lea Dion and four brothers, William, Edward, Richard and Robert Dion.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, William “Bill” H. Ashley; brother, Paul (Helene) Dion; sisters-in-law, Paula Dion, Clare Dion, and Annette Dion; three children, Sharon Ashley, Bruce (Karen) Ashley and Paul (Alba) Ashley; five grandchildren, Jared (Teruyo) Adams, Kari (Dan) Cunningham, Lauren Ashley, Liam Ashley, Nevin (Victoria) Ashley and three great grandchildren, Addison Cunningham, Eli Cunningham, and Caleb Ashley.