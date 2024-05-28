New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

To the Editor:

Although my wife and I have been to The Villages four times and are currently doing our homework, we at this time do not live there, so some may say mind your thoughts and keep them to yourself. I follow the Villages-News.com daily and reading the letters to the editors for information purposes and just to get the vibe of the residents.As a member of the fire service for 30 years and an ex-captain I have to respond to the gentleman Nick from the Village of St. Catherine who says just say no to the proposed yearly fee of $325 for fire protection. I can not believe that someone would complain about spending $27 a month for these firefighters to provide you with 24 hours a day, seven days a week 365 days a year protection that can save your life. Amazing. The options are less firefighters less fire houses (longer response times) and God forbid it’s 3 a.m. and I’m trapped in my burning house that $325 a year that you voted against could cost you your life.

Brian Madigan

Freeport, Long Island, New York