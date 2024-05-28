91.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after traffic crash

By Staff Report
Sheldon Engstrom
Sheldon Engstrom

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic accident.

Sheldon Scott Engstrom, 60, who lives in the Village of Hammock at Fenney, had been driving at about 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 301 when he rear-ended another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The report noted that the traffic was “stop and go due to congestion and traffic lights.”

The other driver positively identified Engstrom as the driver who had rear-ended his vehicle.

Engstrom was “unsteady when walking.” An “odor” of alcohol was detected on Engstrom’s breath.

When the officer announced that the crash investigation had been concluded and he was switching to a driving under the influence investigation, Engstrom said he did not wish to speak to the officer. He submitted to a breath test and his results registered .172 and .173 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

In September, Engstrom pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of battery and resisting arrest in connection with a golf cart road rage incident. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service. He was also ordered complete anger management and write a letter of apology.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need more handicapped parking in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident suggests that The Villages add more handicapped parking spaces. after reading about a terrible situation in which a handicapped veteran’s car was keyed.

New York reader chimes in on burning issue in The Villages

A reader from New York chimes in on a burning issue in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for Trump’s golf outings

A Village of Santiago resident figures that American taxpayers footed the $142 million tab for President Trump’s golf outings.

Crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler

A Village of Polo Ridge resident says crossing highways in golf carts would be simpler than taking longer routes through tunnels. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are getting a lot for our amenity fees

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that residents are getting a tremendous value for their amenity dollars.

Photos