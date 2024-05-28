Villager arrested on drunk driving charge after traffic crash

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a traffic accident.

Sheldon Scott Engstrom, 60, who lives in the Village of Hammock at Fenney, had been driving at about 2 p.m. Friday on U.S. 301 when he rear-ended another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The report noted that the traffic was “stop and go due to congestion and traffic lights.”

The other driver positively identified Engstrom as the driver who had rear-ended his vehicle.

Engstrom was “unsteady when walking.” An “odor” of alcohol was detected on Engstrom’s breath.

When the officer announced that the crash investigation had been concluded and he was switching to a driving under the influence investigation, Engstrom said he did not wish to speak to the officer. He submitted to a breath test and his results registered .172 and .173 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

In September, Engstrom pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of battery and resisting arrest in connection with a golf cart road rage incident. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service. He was also ordered complete anger management and write a letter of apology.