Artist from The Villages accepted for Florida Watercolor Society Exhibition

By Staff Report
Nancy Dias

Villager Nancy Dias has been accepted into the Florida Watercolor Society 53rd Annual Exhibition by Judge Stephen Quiller AMS, NWS for her painting “Never Forget.”

This is her fifth acceptance into this exhibition and she is a Signature Member. The exhibition will run from Aug. 8 to Oct. 13 at the Creative Pinellas Gallery in Largo. All entrants will be recognized at the organization’s Annual Convention and Trade show September 18-21 at the Hilton Bayfront, St. Petersburg. Dias is honored to be recognized for this work especially after visiting the 911 Museum last July, it is special to her.

Nancy Dias piece is called “Never Forget.”

The month of May was kind to her as she was also selected into the Rhode Island Watermedia Show for the first time for her painting Short Circuit which has garnered numerous honors including first place in the Artists Magazine Annual Competition Abstract Division and was featured in the magazine. Dias will attend the reception in Rhode Island June 8 where the painting will be on display from June 1 through July 12 at the RIWS Gallery in Slater Park Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

