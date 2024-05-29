94.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Barbara Ann Brown, aged 83, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on May 23, 2024. She was born on April 26, 1941, in Penn Yan, NY. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the matriarch of her family.

Barbara was known for her caring, loving, generous, and kind nature. She found great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, cherishing her role in the family. Barbara was a passionate individual, excelling in her career as a nurse at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital and later at Ford Motor Company.

She received her RN Degree from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Elmyra, NY, where she was honored with the Excellence in Nursing Award. Barbara’s commitment to her profession was exemplary.

Barbara was a devout member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL, where she found solace and community. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading, dancing, traveling especially to Hawaii and Cruising, and most of all, being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her husband Ron Brown, son Scott Brown (Elaine Brown), daughter Kimberly Chappo (John Chappo), daughter Suzanne Metelsky (fiancé Jerome Chester), 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her sister Bonnie Davis. She and Ron cherished their close circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her father Frederick Marshall Sr., mother Catherine Marshall, and brother Frederick Jr. (Freddie).

A Celebration of Life service to honor Barbara’s life will be held at Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory in Lady Lake – The Villages, FL, located at 134 N. Highway 27/441, on Friday, June 21st at 11 a.m. (Gathering at 10 a.m.). A light luncheon will immediately follow at the La Hacienda Rec Center, 1200 Avendia Central in Lady Lake.

