Firefighters doused a blaze that engulfed the marquee sign at Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek in Summerfield.

The prominent sign, located off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at the entrance to the shopping plaza at Spruce Creek erupted in flames at about 1:15 p.m., according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

A crew from Spruce Creek Station #30 quickly arrived on the scene and were able to deploy a hose and quickly brought the fire under control.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately determined.