Panicked woman runs for gun after finding escaped convict in her BMW

By Staff Report
Jesse James Hall
A panicked woman ran for her gun after finding an escaped convict in her BMW.

The woman was asleep at her home on Carriage Lane at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when she heard her car alarm sounding, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She went out to check her BMW, which had a history of the alarm being set off by neighborhood cats.

As she approached the car, she was surprised to find the key fob was dead. She opened the car door with her left hand and reached in to turn on the ignition. As she went to turn on the vehicle, she was grabbed by man in the front passenger seat.

The woman screamed, jumped out of the car, slammed the door and ran back to her home where she armed herself and called 911. When officers arrived on the scene, she was “hysterically crying.”

Police found a shirtless man by the BMW. He tried to run away, but was taken into custody at gunpoint. The man, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse James Hall, claimed he had been dropped off in the neighborhood to see a woman. He gave police a fake name. A Rapid ID fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and police discovered Hall’s true identity. They learned he had escaped May 22 from a prison facility in Orlando, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for grand theft auto and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a church.

Hall was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

