Photographer who works for The Villages arrested in roundabout crash

A photographer who works for The Villages has been arrested after a crash in a roundabout.

Ryan Scott Edwards, 34, who lives in the Parker at East Village apartments in Lady Lake, is facing charges of driving under the influence and hit and run, following the crash which occurred in the wee hours Saturday at the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

His white SUV hit a tree and Edwards was spotted by Community Watch as he was fleeing on foot from the crash scene. A deputy caught up with Edwards on El Camino Real, about a mile and a half away.

Edwards told the deputy he works for The Villages. Edwards’ LinkedIn page indicates he has worked as The Villages’ photography manager since 2022.

It appeared Edwards had been drinking. He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude Edwards had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples which registered .177 and .182 blood alcohol content.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $650 bond.