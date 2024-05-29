94.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Honduras nabbed for speeding near rec center

By Staff Report
May Anthony Trochez Moreira
May Anthony Trochez-Moreira

An unlicensed driver from Honduras was arrested after a traffic stop near a recreation center in The Villages.

May Anthony Trochez-Moreira, 22, was driving a blue Toyota pickup with a Texas license plate at about 4 p.m. Friday near the Chula Vista Recreation Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 38 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Trochez-Moreira indicated he does not speak English and handed the officer a Honduran passport. He could not provide a residential address and claimed he lives in the Tampa area.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond. His pickup was towed from the scene.

 

 

