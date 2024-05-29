85.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Villagers use surveillance to monitor alligator’s surprise visit

By Staff Report

An alligator paid a surprise visit to a home in The Villages and the homeowners kept an eye on him thanks to their surveillance system.

Community Watch called Julie Widby this past Friday afternoon to warn her that a patrol driver spotted the alligator under a boat in her garage in the Village of Del Mar.

 

She and her husband were up at their home in Green Valley, Ill., but were able to monitor the alligator’s activities thanks to their Ring camera surveillance system.

“He was there for about six hours,” she said.

The alligator was caught on surveillance in the garage in the Village of Del Mar
The alligator was caught on surveillance in the garage in the Village of Del Mar.

The alligator could be seen under the couple’s boat and near their golf cart. Widby also believes the alligator broke a screen and made a little foray into their lanai.

It’s mating season and alligators are on the move. This past week, Sumter County sheriff’s deputies corralled an alligator that was blocking the multi-modal path near Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.

