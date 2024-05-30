Barbara Jean Strunk

Barbara Jean Strunk was born June 1, 1947, on Staten Island, New York. Barbara passed away quietly, as a result of long-term illness, with her family by her side.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Pedersen, March 2014, Gertrude Pedersen, April 2005 and sister Linda Jo Pedersen, January 1985.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, Russell Strunk. Her two sons, Scott Russell Strunk of Tampa, FL, Christopher Jason Strunk of Greer, South Carolina and their spouses Daina Strunk and Dee Dee Strunk. Grand Children Ashley Strunk, Autumn Strunk and Grace Strunk. Barbara’s one remaining sibling Carol Merce and her husband Donald Merce of Lakeland, Fl. Also, niece Suzanne Tarini and her husband Peter Tarini of Royal Palm Beach, Fl. and their two children Jillian and Joey.

Barbara graduated from Port Richman High School on Staten Island, NY in 1965. She Graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, MO with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1969. Barbara’s first teaching position was at Becky David Elementary School in St Charles, MO. She followed her husband through his U.S. Navy duty assignments in Key West, FL and Alameda, CA teaching wherever she could.

Their two children were both born during their time in the Navy. After the Navy, Barbara and Russ wound up in New Jersey where Barbara taught for many years at Life Center Academy in Florence, New Jersey while raising her two sons that she was very proud of. After the boys graduated and went to college the couple relocated as empty nesters to South Florida for new careers and 3 grandchildren were to follow.

After 30 plus years in South Florida Barbara and Russ finally moved to their final home in The Villages, FL. Barbara’s final resting place is in Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Peacefully waiting for her forever man to join her.