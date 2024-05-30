83.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Bitter divorce appears to be motivation in wife’s arrest for allegedly keying vehicle

By Staff Report
Christina Kittleson Coy
Christina Kittleson Coy

A bitter divorce apparently led to a wife’s arrest for allegedly keying her estranged husband’s vehicle.

Christina Kittleson Coy, 46, of Lady Lake  was arrested  Wednesday afternoon on a charge of criminal mischief.

Officers were called to the couple’s home on Mockingbird Lane where the man pointed out damage to a vehicle and indicated Coy was behind the scratches. Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be $1,800. She denied scratching the car and claimed her husband caused the damage. The report noted the couple is in the midst of a divorce and police had been called to the home three hours earlier over a parking issue. The report noted that in the parking incident, Coy was “not helpful in resolving the issue.”

Coy, who had been arrested with marijuana in 2019, was taken into custody on a charge of criminal mischief. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

