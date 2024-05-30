DCF investigation prompts arrest of mother injecting meth with 15-year-old

A 42-year-old mother has been arrested after allegedly injecting methamphetamine with her 15-year-old son.

The Department of Children and Families paid a visit at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to the home of Lauren Elizabeth Gildersleeve at the Wildwood Preserve Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The teen appeared to be “disoriented” and said he and his mother injected methamphetamine 24 hours earlier. He said they have been doing so for “a few months.” He showed a police officer small circular bruises where the injections had taken place. He said he and his mother typically travel to Leesburg to buy methamphetamine from a dealer known as “Andrew.”

Gildersleeve’s live-in boyfriend told police he had found needles in the apartment. He has previously called police when finding narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

During the visit to the apartment by police and DCF, the teen had a medical episode and had to be transported to a local medical facility.

Gildersleeve was arrested on charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a child. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.