Finding faith in the news media

To the Editor:

Back in the 60’s we all watched the 6 o’clock or 10 o’clock news on one of the three main television stations or our local affiliate of CBS, NBC or ABC and pretty much believed what they reported. And, they were generally consistent on how they all reported the same issues – objectively for the most part without political overtones.

Today, we live in a much different media environment with over 270 television channels both mainstream (CBS, NBC and ABC still around) and cable but many with extreme political overtones and opinion. People can choose what to watch and can exclude anything that does not confirm what they believe. Many complain that they do not know what is accurate and truthful.

Last week an extensive survey of news outlets published a list showing which news outlets were most accurate and unbiased. #1 for accuracy was the Associated Press. But here is the top 10 in order:

#1. Associated Press

#2 Reuters

#3. NPR

#4. CBS News

#5. PBS News Hour

#6. CBS News

#7. The Guardian

#8. The New York Times

#9. CNN

#10 NBC News

These are what extremists derisively call “MSM” or “fake” news because they often disagree with the reporting. But, it is good to know we still have some true journalism and a large number of news outlets that still endeavor to print unbiased and factual accounts of our world events and issues.

Rebecca Somets

Village of Sanibel